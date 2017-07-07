OKC's Odd/Even Watering Schedule Made Permanent

With much of the state currently experiencing a drought, Oklahoma City is now making their mandatory odd/even watering day permanent. If the drought worsens, though, there could be additional conservation measures added.

The schedule is pretty simple. If your address ends in an even number, you can water on even-numbered calendar days. If your address ends in an odd number, you can water on odd-numbered calendar days.

It is possible to receive a citation for violating the odd/even watering program any time of the year, winter, too. Officials say if temperatures are below 32 degrees, it could have the potential to cause icy streets.

The city's fountains do continue to operate everyday but the city says they recirculate water. Splash pads, although, do not.