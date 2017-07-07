OKC's Odd/Even Watering Schedule Made Permanent - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC's Odd/Even Watering Schedule Made Permanent

Posted: Updated:
AP photo AP photo
OKLAHOMA CITY -

With much of the state currently experiencing a drought, Oklahoma City is now making their mandatory odd/even watering day permanent. If the drought worsens, though, there could be additional conservation measures added.

The schedule is pretty simple. If your address ends in an even number, you can water on even-numbered calendar days. If your address ends in an odd number, you can water on odd-numbered calendar days.

It is possible to receive a citation for violating the odd/even watering program any time of the year, winter, too. Officials say if temperatures are below 32 degrees, it could have the potential to cause icy streets.

The city's fountains do continue to operate everyday but the city says they recirculate water. Splash pads, although, do not.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.