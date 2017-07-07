Child Abuse Prevention Programs Affected By State Budget Cuts - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Child Abuse Prevention Programs Affected By State Budget Cuts

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The effect of statewide budget cuts are echoing throughout the State Department of Health with child abuse prevention programs on the chopping block.

The Journal Record reports the department will see a 2.8 percent cut, meaning an end to home visitation programs where professionals teach families proper infant care. But even a 2.8 percent cut is a light blow compared to other statewide agencies that received a four percent cut or more.

Some policy makers in the state are concerned about long term effects and the cuts possibly causing abused parents to continue the cycle with their kids.

According to the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy, the Department of Health budget has been cut by 30 percent since 2009.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
