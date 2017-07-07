Cox Resolves Nationwide Phone Outage - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Cox Resolves Nationwide Phone Outage

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A nationwide phone outage through Cox has been resolved with several areas in the metro, as well as Tulsa and Lawton, losing service.

We reached out to Oklahoma City Police and they say their systems are fully operational but they experienced a similar AT&T outage recently. Officers tell us the main concern during an outage for first responders is the public's inability to contact dispatch or 911 services. Internally, many departments are using radios and can communicate with each other fine.

Here at the station, our phones were down for a little more than an hour before coming back online.

The company's outage map shows other large cities are also experiencing massive outages.

