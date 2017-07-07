OSDH Announces Rule Changes For Hospitals/Ambulatory Surgical Ce - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSDH Announces Rule Changes For Hospitals/Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) have announced new standards for hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers regarding updates to building requirements that meet current national guidelines and Medicare and Medicaid safety codes. 

The revisions incorporate design, construction and safety innovations and improvements for health facilities. OSDH's design guidelines were last updated in 1995 and their safety codes, in 2000. 

The rule changes are a result of a collaborative effort between OSDH, the Oklahoma Hospital Association, the Oklahoma Ambulatory Surgery Center Association and experts in architecture, engineering, law and project management to increase the speed of health care construction projects from “concept to market”.

The standards were adopted by the State Board of Health in February and approved by Governor Fallin, June 13.

OSDH said the new design and safety standards for hospital and ambulatory surgical center construction will go into effect Oct. 1. 

To read more about the rules and changes:

Hospital rule changes

Ambulatory surgical center rule changes 

