Reported Roadside Altercation Leads To Police Pursuit In NW OKC

Officers were involved in a pursuit in northwest Oklahoma City after a truck reportedly took off during a police stop.

We're told two drivers reportedly had an "altercation" near May Avenue, before an officer arrived. One driver took off with reportedly six people inside, including juveniles. Officials chased the vehicle until the truck stopped near NW 3rd and McKinley. Police are working to determine why the driver took off.

No injuries were reported.

