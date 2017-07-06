New Details Released In Tragic Death Of Norman Woman

Ronald McMullen is in the Cleveland County Jail on a complaint of first degree murder. Jail records show he is being held without bond.

Norman Police said their investigation started when he dialed 911, around 5:42 a.m. on June 29 from a home on the 1700 block of Abe Martin Drive in Norman.

Investigators said his daughter, Kailee Jo McMullen, 22, died in the home.

Her father said she was shot in the face.

“When you listen to the 911 call, the father states that she shot herself. The evidence that was collected from the scene and as we’ve worked through the initial investigation, that’s when the death became suspicious. We didn’t feel like the things that we were able to gain from the scene connected the story that was told,” Norman Police Department’s Sarah Jensen said.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Cleveland County July 6, police officers on the scene took photos of Ronald. Investigators noted he wiped areas with blood “and officers subsequently had to physically restrain him from doing so several times.”

And after photos were taken, the court documents said Ronald got on the ground and "began covering himself in dirt.” The document went on to say when an officer picked Ronald McMullen up, “Ronald had dug a small hole while covering himself in dirt.”

“Investigators are working hard to determine the facts in this case and feel glad to have who they believe did it behind bars,” Jensen said.

Those close to Kailee described her as a beautiful soul with a passion for helping others. She worked as an EMT.

“No death is easy to investigate, but then especially a death of this nature and then with another family member connected to the death, makes it extremely difficult,” Jensen said.

Other documents related to this case will likely remain sealed until August, according to police.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in memory of Kailee Jo.