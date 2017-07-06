Fallin Seeks Disaster Aid After May Severe Storms - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Fallin Seeks Disaster Aid After May Severe Storms

By Associated Press
Gov. Mary Fallin is seeking federal disaster aid for 16 Oklahoma counties affected by severe storms and tornadoes in May.

Storms that swept across the state May 16-20 caused extensive flooding, power outages and dangerous travel conditions in the counties. Thirty-eight tornadoes were reported, including three EF2 tornadoes near Elk City, Hanna and Muskogee. One death and multiple injuries were attributed to the storm.

Damage assessments indicate the storm resulted in more than $6.5 million in infrastructure damage and emergency response costs. Fallin said Thursday she is seeking federal funds to help cities, counties and rural electric cooperatives with infrastructure repairs, storm debris removal and emergency response costs.

The 16 counties are: Alfalfa, Beckham, Cherokee, Coal, Cotton, Delaware, Johnston, LeFlore, Murray, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Roger Mills and Washita.

