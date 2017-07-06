Thursday Night Looks Clear Across Oklahoma

Our skies will stay become clear Thursday night and temperatures will drop to the low 70's.

Plenty of sunshine and very warm temperatures are expected Friday with highs in the mid 90's. There is a chance storms drop south into Northern and Northeast Oklahoma by Friday evening out of Kansas. There is a low threat that these storms become severe with quarter size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

Highs will be in the low 90's for the weekend with a slight chance of scattered storms. Most will stay dry.