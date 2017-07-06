Thursday Night Looks Clear Across Oklahoma

Our skies will stay become clear Thursday night and temperatures will drop to the low 70's.More >>
Our skies will stay become clear Thursday night and temperatures will drop to the low 70's.More >>
A sailor killed in the U.S.S. Fitzgerald collision was buried with full military honors today in Broken Arrow.More >>
A sailor killed in the U.S.S. Fitzgerald collision was buried with full military honors today in Broken Arrow.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.