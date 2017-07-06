Norman Father Arrested For Murder In Daughter's Shooting Death - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Norman Father Arrested For Murder In Daughter's Shooting Death

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

The biological father of a 22-year-old Norman woman, found shot to death at home, is now behind bars, accused of the murder.

Police were called out to the reported shooting on June 29. When officers arrived at a home in the 1700 block of Abe Martin Dr., they found the body of Kailee Jo McMullen, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation ruled the death suspicious.

On Wednesday, July 5, investigators arrested Kailee’s father, 43-year-old Ronald Lee McMullen. He was booked into the Cleveland County Jail on a complaint of First-Degree Murder. Investigators have not said what led them to arrest the father.

The case is still under investigation, but authorities say they do not anticipate making any further arrests.

A GoFundMe page has been setup for Kailee Jo’s funeral expenses.  

