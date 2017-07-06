Shooting That Killed Man, Accused Of Trying To Drown Infants, Justified

Authorities have ruled the shooting that killed a Poteau man as he allegedly tried to drown his infant children was justified.

David Cash Freeman shot and killed 27-year-old Leland Foster at his ex-girlfriend’s, Ada home in early June, after the ex’s 12-year-old daughter came to him for help.

Michelle Sorrells, says her ex-boyfriend forced his way into her home, slammed her to the ground and tried to kill her and her two infant twins.

The twins suffered concussions in the attack, but were not otherwise not gravely injured.

District Attorney Paul Smith issued the following press release regarding the decision: