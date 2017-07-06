Kingfisher Police Search For Auto-Burglary Suspects - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Kingfisher Police Search For Auto-Burglary Suspects

KINGFISHER, Oklahoma -

Kingfisher police are searching for the person(s) responsible for an auto-burglary at the local Wal-Mart, Wednesday. 

The stolen vehicle is described as a white 2017 RAM four-door truck, with Texas tag JNK2070. The vehicle is also described as having white bumpers and black rims. 

Authorities said prior to the theft, a white male who used the name Brandon Scalf came into the store to make a money gram transfer. The suspect is described as 5'9" to 5'11", approximately 200 lbs. with tattoos on both arms and had hair in a ponytail. The suspect was accompanied by a white female, approximately 5'7". Police said both suspects appeared to be between 20-30 years old. 

Police believe an accomplice was seen driving a single cab truck, possibly a Nissan, with a chrome tool box and a skull sticker in the back window.

