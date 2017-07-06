Vietnam Memorial Statue Installed In OKC Park Thursday

The Brothers in Arms Sculpture will be added to Military Park in Oklahoma City today, to remember those who fought in the Vietnam War.

The sculpture depicts an American soldier and a South Vietnamese soldier standing back to back, preparing to face danger. It's being added to memorialize the 58,000 soldiers who fought together during the war, 987 of them Oklahomans.

The statue is commissioned by the City of Oklahoma City and the Vietnamese American Community of Greater Oklahoma City after raising over $250,000 for the installation.

It's being put together by artist Thomas J. Warren and other installation workers today starting at 10:30 a.m. at NW 24th and Classen. There will be a ceremony Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at the park to dedicate it to the community.