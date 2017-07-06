Vietnam Memorial Statue Installed In OKC Park Thursday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Vietnam Memorial Statue Installed In OKC Park Thursday

Posted: Updated:
[City of Oklahoma City] [City of Oklahoma City]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Brothers in Arms Sculpture will be added to Military Park in Oklahoma City today, to remember those who fought in the Vietnam War.

The sculpture depicts an American soldier and a South Vietnamese soldier standing back to back, preparing to face danger. It's being added to memorialize the 58,000 soldiers who fought together during the war, 987 of them Oklahomans.

The statue is commissioned by the City of Oklahoma City and the Vietnamese American Community of Greater Oklahoma City after raising over $250,000 for the installation.

It's being put together by artist Thomas J. Warren and other installation workers today starting at 10:30 a.m. at NW 24th and Classen. There will be a ceremony Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at the park to dedicate it to the community.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.