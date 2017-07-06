Vietnam Memorial Statue Installed In OKC Park - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Vietnam Memorial Statue Installed In OKC Park

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Drone 9 circled overhead as a new sculpture was installed in OKC's Asian District. The piece is designed to honor those who risked their lives during the Vietnam War.

Military Park is the new home to the Brothers in Arms statue which honors those who lost their lives in the Vietnam war.

The statue depicts an American soldier and a South Vietnamese soldier standing back to back, preparing to face danger.

“We worked with several different ideas of putting them side by side or working together, but putting them back to back was good because soldiers always say, I have your back’,” said Artist Thomas J. Warren.

It's being added to memorialize the millions of soldiers who fought together during the war, and one Oklahoman worked very hard to make it happen.

“We cannot delay because now we have the first generation and the second generation, because I want them to honor and remember their parents and relatives that died in Vietnam,” said Vietnam War Veteran Vinh Nguyen.

Nguyen was a lieutenant colonel in the Vietnam War and spearheaded the project. He worked with several other committee members to raise over $250, 000 for the installation.

“They have the same idea as me, they want to honor and remember the Vietnamese and Americans who sacrificed their lives in that war,” said Nguyen.

There will be a ceremony on Saturday, July 8, at 3 p.m. to dedicate it to the community.

