Bison-Themed Specialty License Plates Officially In Production - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Bison-Themed Specialty License Plates Officially In Production

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Nature Conservancy said bison-themed special interest license plates are officially in production. 

Pre-orders for the "Pioneers of the Prairie” design by Chris Miller went on sale November 1. Those pre-orders are currently being processed by the Oklahoma Tax Commission. The Nature Conservancy said 500 pre-orders were needed to start production, and more than 1,200 were ordered. Deliveries are expected to take 8-12 weeks after an order is processed.

“It took longer than we anticipated to get the plates into production and we are grateful to our fellow Oklahomans who pre-ordered for their support and patience. This may be the only time we say this, but we are eager to soon see bison roaming the streets of Oklahoma!, said Mike Fuhr, State Director for The Nature Conservancy of Oklahoma.

12/12/16 Related Story: Bison-Themed Vanity License Plate Could Be Available Soon

The Nature Conservancy said a portion of the initial registration fee and annual renewal fee ($20) will benefit The Nature Conservancy's conservation efforts in Oklahoma.

Orders for the special license plate can be ordered at your local tag agency. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.