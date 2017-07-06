Bison-Themed Specialty License Plates Officially In Production

The Nature Conservancy said bison-themed special interest license plates are officially in production.

Pre-orders for the "Pioneers of the Prairie” design by Chris Miller went on sale November 1. Those pre-orders are currently being processed by the Oklahoma Tax Commission. The Nature Conservancy said 500 pre-orders were needed to start production, and more than 1,200 were ordered. Deliveries are expected to take 8-12 weeks after an order is processed.

“It took longer than we anticipated to get the plates into production and we are grateful to our fellow Oklahomans who pre-ordered for their support and patience. This may be the only time we say this, but we are eager to soon see bison roaming the streets of Oklahoma!, said Mike Fuhr, State Director for The Nature Conservancy of Oklahoma.

The Nature Conservancy said a portion of the initial registration fee and annual renewal fee ($20) will benefit The Nature Conservancy's conservation efforts in Oklahoma.

Orders for the special license plate can be ordered at your local tag agency.