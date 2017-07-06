Assault And Battery On An Officer At NW OKC Wal-Mart

Two suspects are in jail after assaulting an officer working security at a northwest Oklahoma City Wal-Mart.

Authorities said two males were loitering at Wal-Mart located near Northwest Expressway and N Council Road around midnight, Thursday. The suspects reportedly asked the Deputy to arrest them for trespassing. Authorities said the suspects later assaulted the officer. No major injuries were reported.

Two suspects, Tesfayohans Abraha and Emmanuel Akpabio were both taken into custody. Police said they are facing felony assault and battery on an officer and a misdemeanor complaint of trespassing.

After 1:00 authorities confirmed a third suspect in connection to the assault was arrested. The suspect was identified as Japeth Pilot. Pilot also faces felony assault and battery on an officer and misdemeanor trespassing charge.

