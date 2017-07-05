Report: Andre Roberson Agrees To New Deal With Thunder

Andre Roberson has agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal to stay with the Thunder, according to ESPN.

Roberson, who entered the offseason as a restricted free agent, earned All-NBA Defensive Second Team honors this past season.

After being drafted in the first round back in 2013, Roberson has started for the Thunder each of the past three seasons and has developed into one of the best perimeter defenders in the entire league. Roberson led the Thunder in blocks per game last season while averaging 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds.

With Roberson now officially on board, he will likely join Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Patrick Patterson and Steven Adams in the starting lineup.