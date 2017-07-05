EMSA Sees Slight Uptick In Fireworks-Related Injuries - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

EMSA Sees Slight Uptick In Fireworks-Related Injuries

MUSTANG, Oklahoma -

If you were out in Mustang last night the sky would be filled with fireworks going off all at once. It's because Mustang doesn't have the same firework laws that Oklahoma City has, but all the patriotic display didn't come without consequences last night. 

EMSA said it responded to five firework-related injury calls July 4, four of those in Mustang.

Nationwide fireworks caused more than 11,000 injuries in 2015 according to the Consumer Protection Safety Commission. The most common injury was burns.

Made with chemicals like copper, sodium or barium to produce those awe-inspiring colors, fireworks can burn as hot as 1,200 degrees. Hot enough to cause painful, even deadly third degree burns. 

Nothing like that happened here in Oklahoma, but the small uptick in injuries is being called a bit of bad luck. 

Many of the most common fire works like sparklers or small novelty fireworks are the most likely to end up hurting someone so as folks burn off what was left over from the holiday. Officials are asking them to stay safe. 

