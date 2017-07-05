Oklahomans Return Home After Covered Wagon Adventure

Two Oklahoma men have returned home after traveling hundreds of miles in a covered wagon.

“When I was a junior in high school, me and my buddy were going to do this on horseback after graduation. I’m just now getting to it,” joked 72-year-old Ray Hascall, who built the wagon.

More than a month ago, Hascall and family friend, Bobby Tarver, took off on their slow and steady journey behind two horses.

“We had no destination when we left, we were just going to the north,” added Hascall.

The wagon has an insulated cover, a generator and even a shower. Hascall and Tarver said neighbors would let them stay overnight on their properties during the trip.

“Met a lot of people, saw a lot of pretty farms,” said Hascall.

The duo reached Kansas, then Springfield Missouri before coming home.

In total, the two travelled nearly 900 miles in 38 days.

“The first trip we took it only lasted two days,” said Tarver about the short covered wagon trip this past fall.

That's when Hascall lost part of a finger when one of the reins got caught.

This time around, the two had a great time and plan to go for another covered wagon trip again.