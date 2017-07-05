Police Respond To Shooting At Warr Acres Apartment

Police are responding to the scene of a reported shooting at an apartment complex in Warr Acres, Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to reports of the shooting at the Cameron Court apartments, located across the street from the Buy For Less store, near NW 36th St. and N. MacArthur Blvd.

EMSA is on scene, but so far there have been no reports of injuries at this time. Police have also not released any information regarding a suspect or suspects.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.