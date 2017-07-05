More Details In Alleged Ponca City Murder-For-Hire Plot

As details emerge from an alleged international murder for hire plot out of Ponca City, the story becomes even stranger.

Tinsley Keefe responded to an ad on Craigslist looking for an actor willing to travel. That's when Keefe met 37-year old Danielle Layman.

"She was like, ‘Oh, and by the way this is not about acting, modeling. I'm with Assad. Have you ever heard of that?' I'm like 'No.' She's like 'It’s the Israeli intelligence agency.'"

Keefe said, Layman had a plan.

"(She said) 'We need you to go kill this guy who's a member of ISIS over there.’ And I was like, 'Why would you want me to go do that and, I mean, A) I don't want to kill anybody and B) I've never done anything like that.'"

Keefe said Layman showed a power point presentation, detailing exactly how to kill the, quote, mark, offered $4,000 plus another $1,000 for expenses, and gave Keefe deadly ricin poison.

"She puts it in my purse. She doesn't hand it to me. I mean, I never wanted it. Uh-uh," said Keefe.

Federal investigators say this was an elaborate plot by Layman to kill her ex-husband over a custody dispute. They searched Layman's home in Ponca City last week and, according to federal documents, found materials to make ricin.

"I'm not out to want to go kill people. I mean I'm vegetarian,” Keefe said, “I don't even like to kill cows and chickens and stuff."

Layman faces up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

"One thing that I do hope is that maybe she can get some help, you know, psychologically, because she'll still has a long life ahead of her," said Keefe.