OKC Animal Welfare Sees Spike In Displaced Pets After Fireworks

OKC Animal Welfare Sees Spike In Displaced Pets After Fireworks Displays

OKLAHOMA CITY -

OKC Animal Welfare says that between 9 a.m. and noon Wednesday more than 40 displaced pets have been brought into the shelter. 

The pets may have been scared by fireworks and escaped their enclosures. Shelters say they see an increase in lost pets after Independence Day. 

