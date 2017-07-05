Lost Pets Fill OKC Animal Welfare After Fireworks

After Monday’s storm and 4th of July fireworks, animal shelters are seeing an influx of lost pets.

On Wednesday at OKC Animal Welfare, 40 pets were dropped off within the first three hours of opening.

“On a typical day this time of year, we take in anywhere from 75 to 100 animals each day,” said Jon Gary. Gary is the superintendent of OKC Animal Welfare.

He said some of the animals may have run away after being spooked by the loud noises over the holiday.

“That is why it is so important that when they know storms are coming, fireworks, that you get your animals inside,” said Gary, “That way, you don’t have to worry about these accidents happening.”

He understands that accidents happen, so if you lost your pet, he is asking owners to check the shelters first. He said most people do not go to the shelters, and many pets are never claimed.

At OKC Animal Welfare, there is a 13% re-claim rate for cats and dogs.

When an animal is brought in, animals are given a vet exam. Gary said the technician looks for tags and microchips to identify the pets. If there is an ID, they will contact the family the same day.

Gary said dogs with microchips have 5 days to be reclaimed. Those without identification have 3 days to be reclaimed. After that, the pets go up for adoption, foster, transfer, or in some cases euthanasia.

OKC Animal Welfare is already at full capacity without the recently lost pets over the holidays. They have 200 adoptable animals. This Saturday, the shelter is waiving all cat and dog adoption fees in hopes of finding these animals a forever home.