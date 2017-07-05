Plenty Of Sunshine, Heat In State As Weather Pattern Changes

After seeing some nice rains over the state in the past week, our weather pattern changes and that will mean plenty of sunshine and heat.

Here Wednesday evening, you can expect a light east breeze, moderate humidity and temperatures into the upper 70s by 10 p.m. Not much change overnight as temperatures bottom out in the upper 60s under clear skies.

The summer heat takes over later this week and into the weekend. Plenty of sunshine, humidity, south winds and highs in the 90s to near 100 degrees out west.

Next chance of rain looks to arrive over the weekend with a few spotty late afternoon storms.