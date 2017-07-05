Cherry Clafoutis - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Cherry Clafoutis

Cherry Clafoutis

  • 1 1⁄4 cups milk
  • 2⁄3 cup sugar, divided
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla
  • 1⁄8 teaspoon salt
  • 1⁄2 cup flour
  • 3 cups cherries, pitted
  • Unsalted butter
  • Powdered sugar, for garnish
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degree.
  2. Combine the milk, 1/3 cup sugar, eggs, vanilla, salt and flour in a blender.
  3. Blend for 1 minute until everything combined.
  4. Butter a 8 inch round cake pan.
  5. Pour 1/2 of the batter into the bottom of the buttered pan.
  6. Bake for 10 minutes until set.
  7. Remove from the oven and then add the cherries and sprinkle with the rest of the sugar.
  8. Pour the rest of the batter over the cherries and cook for 30 more minutes.
  9. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with powdered sugar to serve!

