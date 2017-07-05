Oklahoma Boy, 11, Dies After Crashing All-Terrain Vehicle - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Boy, 11, Dies After Crashing All-Terrain Vehicle


By Associated Press
ANTLERS, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says an 11-year-old boy died in an all-terrain vehicle crash on the Fourth of July.

OHP says the crash happened Tuesday near Antlers, about 135 miles (217 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

According to a preliminary report, the boy was driving an ATV on a county road when the vehicle rolled over, pinning him underneath. The highway patrol says the boy suffered head injuries and was pronounced dead Tuesday night at a hospital.

Another 11-year-old boy who was on the ATV suffered arm and leg injuries but was treated and released from a hospital. A second passenger was not hurt.

