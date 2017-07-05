OKCPS Looking At Ways To Curb Recent Rash Of Vandalism - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKCPS Looking At Ways To Curb Recent Rash Of Vandalism

By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City school district is scrambling to tighten security after vandals recently hit three more schools.

Targets tagged last weekend include Adams Elementary, Webster Middle, and Classen School of Advanced Studies, where the degree of vandalism ranged from graffiti to fire extinguishers being emptied in classrooms.

The district says they simply cannot afford to continually repair damage or to clean up the mess left behind by vandals. According to NewsOK, the district has reported more than 100 vandalism cases since January and has spent more than $60,000 on cleanup and repairs, including $20,000 following a break-in at Douglass Mid-High back in June. Surveillance video captured the vandals as they trashed the school from top to bottom.

Plans to help curb the vandalism are now coming together. They include hiring more security officers, upgrading security systems, and even soliciting the public's help through a "See Something, Say Something" initiative.

The district says they are doing everything they can to make their schools safe and secure, but add in order to pay for it they'll have to get creative.

