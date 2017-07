Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Memorial Rd. and Lincoln Blvd. at approximately 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Authorities said several subjects were shooting paintballs and possibly an actual firearm. The suspects were able to flee from police. Two possible suspect vehicles are described as a silver Ford and a dark blue 4-door car.

No victims have been located and no arrests have been made at this time. Police are still working on a suspect description.

