Bomb Squad Investigating Suspicious Package In SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City police's bomb squad is investigating a suspicious package Tuesday night in southeast Oklahoma City.

The suspicious package was reported at Murphy's Gas Station near Interstate 240 and Santa Fe Avenue. The package is thought to be an unattended suitcase.

