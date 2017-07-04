Storms Possible Tuesday Evening In Far Western OK

A few storms are possible Tuesday evening in far western Oklahoma this evening. Storm chances increase south of the Oklahoma City metro after midnight.
There is a low threat that any of these storms become severe with quarter size hail and wind gusts to 65. Rain chances advance south and east early Wednesday morning. Temperatures drop to the upper 60s.
The rest of the week looks quieter with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low and mid-90s.
Happy Fourth of July!
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.