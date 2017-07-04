Storms Possible Tuesday Evening In Far Western OK

A few storms are possible Tuesday evening in far western Oklahoma this evening. Storm chances increase south of the Oklahoma City metro after midnight.

There is a low threat that any of these storms become severe with quarter size hail and wind gusts to 65. Rain chances advance south and east early Wednesday morning. Temperatures drop to the upper 60s.

The rest of the week looks quieter with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low and mid-90s.

Happy Fourth of July!