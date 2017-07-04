Flooding Inundates Bottom Floor Of Penn Square Mall

Heavy flooding caused damage to stores on the bottom floor of Penn Square Mall.

Sources tell News 9, officials plan to close the mall for the day while the situation is addressed. Crews have also shut off water to the building.

Several residents have shared photos and video of the flooding on social media. So far, the cause of the flooding and the extent of the damage has not yet been released.

Penn Square Mall: 6-8 inches of water in Macy's. We are closing down Macy's now and working to shut water off. Checking remainder of mall. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) July 4, 2017

Currently at Penn Square Mall pic.twitter.com/E09k13eASD — JYNX (@MystiJynx) July 4, 2017

This is kinda entertaining.... Penn Square Mall flooding pic.twitter.com/zJCxFBBF6K — Tommy Dalke (@TommyDalke) July 4, 2017

Water leak causing problems in part of Penn Square Mall. @OKCFD working to shut off water now. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) July 4, 2017