Record Number Of Drivers Expected This Holiday

By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY -

AAA says a record number of drivers will be on the road for the holiday and authorities are warning drivers to be careful.

"It's really a recipe for a risk taker's holiday,” said AAA spokesman Chuck Mai, “because you have the heat of the summer, a party frame of mind, then you throw alcohol into the mix or illegal drugs and you have a prescription for disaster."

Mai says AAA Oklahoma predicts a record-setting Independence Day with 571,000 travelers, with 86 percent of them traveling on the highway.

According to AAA, across the country, 44.2 million people will travel over the Independence Day holiday. Typically, 161 people die in traffic accidents.

On July 4, 2015, 12 people were killed in traffic collisions in Oklahoma. Half of those drivers were on motorcycles and were not wearing a helmet.

AAA is also offering their Tipsy Tow service to anybody who needs a lift. The ride is free for a destination within a 15-mile radius of the pickup location and will be available thru 4 a.m. Wednesday. 

