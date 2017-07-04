Crews Respond To Barn Fire In Mustang - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Crews Respond To Barn Fire In Mustang

Posted: Updated:
MUSTANG, Oklahoma -

Mustang fire crews responded to a barn fire in southwest Moore, early Tuesday morning. 

OKC Fire also responded at the scene. Crews report the barn was fully involved when they arrived. 

The owners of the barn told authorities they were shooting fireworks prior to the fire, but fire officials have not determined if that was the exact cause of the fire. A truck, an RV and a boat were all inside the barn at the time of the fire, resulting in approximately $120,000 worth of damage. 

No injuries were reported. 

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Monday Night Storms Leave Behind Path of Damage

    Monday Night Storms Leave Behind Path of Damage

    A line of severe storms passed through the state, leaving behind a path of damage. In the Oklahoma City metro area, winds of more than 65 mph were recorded. These are some photos sent in by News 9 viewers from Monday night's storms. You can send your storm pics to pics@news9.net

    More >>

    A line of severe storms passed through the state, leaving behind a path of damage. In the Oklahoma City metro area, winds of more than 65 mph were recorded. 

    More >>

  • North Korea Claims It Tested First Intercontinental Missile

    North Korea Claims It Tested First Intercontinental Missile

    North Korea claimed to have tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile in a launch Tuesday, a potential game-changing development in its push to militarily challenge Washington — but a declaration that conflicts with earlier South Korean and U.S. assessments that it had an intermediate range. 

    More >>

    North Korea claimed to have tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile in a launch Tuesday, a potential game-changing development in its push to militarily challenge Washington — but a declaration that conflicts with earlier South Korean and U.S. assessments that it had an intermediate range. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.