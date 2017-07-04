Crews Respond To Barn Fire In Mustang

Mustang fire crews responded to a barn fire in southwest Moore, early Tuesday morning.

OKC Fire also responded at the scene. Crews report the barn was fully involved when they arrived.

The owners of the barn told authorities they were shooting fireworks prior to the fire, but fire officials have not determined if that was the exact cause of the fire. A truck, an RV and a boat were all inside the barn at the time of the fire, resulting in approximately $120,000 worth of damage.

No injuries were reported.

