Thousands Without Power As Severe Storm Makes Way Across State

Thousands of OG&E customers are without power late Monday night after a line of severe storms barreled through the state.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., OG&E reported more than 8,300 customers without power throughout the state.

According to OG&E System Watch, the most without power was in Oklahoma City with more than 1,400 customers reporting outages. More than 950 customers in Bethany also reported outages.

Due to heavy storms and large volume of outages (about 4400 & climbing), we're unable to provide restoration times. Will update when we can — OG&E (@OGandE) July 4, 2017

According to the News 9 weather center, winds of up to 68 mph were reported in the Oklahoma City metro area.

To report a power outage, call 272-9595 if you are in Oklahoma City. If you are outside of the Oklahoma City metro area, call (800) 522-6870 to report an outage.

