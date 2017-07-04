Thousands Without Power As Severe Storm Makes Way Across State - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thousands Without Power As Severe Storm Makes Way Across State

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Thousands of OG&E customers are without power late Monday night after a line of severe storms barreled through the state.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., OG&E reported more than 8,300 customers without power throughout the state.

According to OG&E System Watch, the most without power was in Oklahoma City with more than 1,400 customers reporting outages. More than 950 customers in Bethany also reported outages.

According to the News 9 weather center, winds of up to 68 mph were reported in the Oklahoma City metro area.

To report a power outage, call 272-9595 if you are in Oklahoma City. If you are outside of the Oklahoma City metro area, call (800) 522-6870 to report an outage.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

