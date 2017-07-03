Surveillance Footage Shows Local Business Being Burglarized

According to surveillance footage, two people broke into a local furniture store early Sunday in southwest Oklahoma City.

Mattresses & Furniture owner Phil Adams reviewed the footage on his surveillance cameras to find multiple people breaking into his business and stealing several items.

“It was a very significant loss,” Adams told News 9.

It started about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The camera showed a white car pull up and a man used a rock to shatter the glass.

“They busted the bottom of the door and they used it like a dog door,” Adams said.

The cameras caught the alleged thieves traversing all 18,000 square feet of the building, spending almost two hours inside the place.

“They were actually using walkie talkies to coordinate things,” he said.

Adams said they took merchandise and cash.

“You just think about how it’s going to affect your employees, how it’s going to affect the store,” he said.

The store owner said he's offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

“I know how bad it felt when it happened to us and I just don’t want them to do it with anybody else and hopefully we can get them caught,” said Adams.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oklahoma City police at (405) 235-7300.