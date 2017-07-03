Surveillance Footage Shows Local Business Being Burglarized - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Surveillance Footage Shows Local Business Being Burglarized

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

According to surveillance footage, two people broke into a local furniture store early Sunday in southwest Oklahoma City.

Mattresses & Furniture owner Phil Adams reviewed the footage on his surveillance cameras to find multiple people breaking into his business and stealing several items.

“It was a very significant loss,” Adams told News 9.

It started about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The camera showed a white car pull up and a man used a rock to shatter the glass.

“They busted the bottom of the door and they used it like a dog door,” Adams said.

The cameras caught the alleged thieves traversing all 18,000 square feet of the building, spending almost two hours inside the place.

“They were actually using walkie talkies to coordinate things,” he said.

Adams said they took merchandise and cash.

“You just think about how it’s going to affect your employees, how it’s going to affect the store,” he said.

The store owner said he's offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

“I know how bad it felt when it happened to us and I just don’t want them to do it with anybody else and hopefully we can get them caught,” said Adams.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oklahoma City police at (405) 235-7300.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.