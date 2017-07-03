Residents Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out At NW OKC Apartment Complex

Residents had to be evacuated after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on the northwest side of the metro, Monday evening.More >>
Residents had to be evacuated after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on the northwest side of the metro, Monday evening.More >>
Two local veterans have taken their military skills and created an international clothing brand.More >>
Two local veterans have taken their military skills and created an international clothing brand.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.