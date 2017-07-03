Residents Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out At NW OKC Apartment Co - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Residents Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out At NW OKC Apartment Complex

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Residents had to be evacuated after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on the northwest side of the metro, Monday evening.

It happened at the Heritage Park apartment complex, located near NW 122nd St. and N. Penn. Ave.

Once on scene firefighters reported seeing heavy flames shooting from the balcony of a second-floor apartment unit. The fire was reported as under control just after 6:30 p.m., but crews were still monitoring hotspots in the attic of the unit.

No injuries have been reported at this time. In all, 16 apartment units were evacuated; eight on each side of the fire wall, according to the OKC Fire Department.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

