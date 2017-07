The Oklahoma City Philharmonic is hosting Red White and Boom for the 11th year on Monday.

This event includes a show by the orchestra starting at 8:30 p.m. along with a large firework display at 10:00 p.m.

Until the show starts, the organizers are keeping a close eye on the weather. The show will go on unless rain starts to fall. The musicians will not be able to play in the rain because it could damage the instruments. If there is lightning within six miles, the show could also be delayed for safety.

Regardless, the organizers are staying optimistic. After a week of set-up, they are ready to offer this free Fourth of July show to the public.

Susan Webb with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic said, "We had over 15,000 people in attendance last year, and we are expecting even more this year."

The public can start coming to the State Fair Park at 6 p.m. through gates 5 and 6.