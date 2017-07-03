Ponca City Woman Accused Of Trying To Solicit Murder With Ricin

We are learning more about the federal search of a home in Ponca City last week. The FBI, the Joint Terrorism Task Force and Hazmat crews descended on the home Friday.

Federal authorities say Danielle Layman plotted to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband in Israel. Documents show Layman took out an ad on Craigslist looking for an actor. When she met the person, documents say, Layman handed over deadly Ricin poison and said they would both be killed if instructions weren't followed.

The instructions said: "You will be given $,1000 for your stay expenses. The powder you are carrying is not a drug. If questioned about it at the airport explain it is a religious relic that is supposed to ward off evil spirits. Prepare two cups of coffee. Add powder to one of them. As your mark arrives, offer him a cup of coffee. Report if he starts showing signs of illness, if he is vomiting, and if he fails to come pick you up."

“I just think it's crazy," said neighbor, Joey Hunt. “It takes a really messed up person to want to do something like that. It's amazing how it's happening in such a small town like our Ponca City.”

Layman appeared in several Israeli newspapers about three years ago when she and her family traveled to Tel Aviv and her then 13-year-old daughter wasn't allowed to leave because of a lawsuit filed by her ex. The teen eventually returned to the US.

"She's very quiet," said neighbor, Evan Petrie. "I rode the bus with her and her sister absolutely quiet no words ever."

Neighbors say the thought that such a deadly poison was being made just doors away is chilling.

"You know I never thought something like this would happen in this neighborhood," Petrie said. "It's insane. You know I could be dead now."

If convicted, Layman faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250K fine.