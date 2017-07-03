Texas Man's Body Recovered After Drowning At Lake Texoma

A Texas man drowned while boating on the Oklahoma side of Lake Texoma, Monday morning.More >>
A Texas man drowned while boating on the Oklahoma side of Lake Texoma, Monday morning.More >>
Storms will likely develop about 4 p.m. Monday in northwest Oklahoma. These storms will move southeast throughout the evening with golf ball size hail and wind gusts of up to 80 mph possible.More >>
Storms will likely develop about 4 p.m. Monday in northwest Oklahoma. These storms will move southeast throughout the evening with golf ball size hail and wind gusts of up to 80 mph possible.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.