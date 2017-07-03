Texas Man's Body Recovered After Drowning At Lake Texoma

A Texas man drowned while boating on the Oklahoma side of Lake Texoma, Monday morning.

Authorities say 69-year-old Bob Garcia of Wichita Falls was boating just off the north shore of Wood Island in a 23-foot-long vessel.

The anchor of the boat came loose, and investigators say Garcia went into the water to fix it. It was then, according to the report, Garcia went under and did not resurface.

Using dragging equipment and side-scan sonar, Garcia’s body was recovered around 9 a.m., about 60 feet north of the north shore of Wood Island, in about six-foot-deep water.

No other information has been released at this time.