Severe Storms Likely To Develop Monday Evening In NW, Central OK

Storms will likely develop about 4 p.m. Monday in northwest Oklahoma. These storms will move southeast throughout the evening with golf ball size hail and wind gusts of up to 80 mph possible.

This is going to be more of a damaging wind event than anything. Storms will likely by in the Oklahoma City metro after 8 p.m. and slowly weaken as they move east of the viewing area.

Storm trackers are deployed. Pay particularly close attention to the weather this evening as lots of people planned to spend time outdoors! Mother nature plans to have her own firework show.