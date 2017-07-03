Bethany Looking For Ways To Grow Population - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Bethany Looking For Ways To Grow Population

BETHANY, Oklahoma -

The city of Bethany is looking at a proposal that would allow more people to move to town. Currently, the city charter only allows for 12 residences per acre and with 20,000 people within the 5.2-square-mile limits, Bethany is maxed out.

