Average Gas Prices In OKC Up 6.7 Cents Per Gallon

Average retail gasoline prices in Oklahoma City have risen 6.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.94/g according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 669 gas outlets in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City average gas prices are 5.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and 9.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The statewide average is $1.95/g, flat from last week's average gas price per gallon of $1.95/g.

This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.22/g. The national average has decreased 15.4 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 4.8 cents per gallon lower than this day one year ago.

Areas near Oklahoma City and their current gas price climate:

Tulsa- $1.83/g, flat from last week's $1.83/g.

Wichita- $1.95/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $1.97/g.