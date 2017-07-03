OKC Zoo Invites Public To Name Sea Lion Pup

The Oklahoma City Zoo is asking for the public's help to name the zoo's new sea lion pup. Fourteen-year-old Pearl's latest baby boy was born June 25th.

Zookeepers said they have chosen their three favorite names, and now the rest is up to the public. The choices include: Cash, Blaize, and Asher.

If you want to help choose this little guy's name, a link to vote can be found on the News 9 app. Voting ends Thursday, July 6th.

This is the fourth offspring born to mom, Pearl and dad, Xander. Pearl also gave birth on June 25, 2016 to a female pup which the public named Phoenix.