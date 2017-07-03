OKC Zoo Invites Public To Name Sea Lion Pup - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Zoo Invites Public To Name Sea Lion Pup

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Zoo is asking for the public's help to name the zoo's new sea lion pup. Fourteen-year-old Pearl's latest baby boy was born June 25th. 

Zookeepers said they have chosen their three favorite names, and now the rest is up to the public. The choices include: Cash, Blaize, and Asher. 

If you want to help choose this little guy's name, a link to vote can be found on the News 9 app. Voting ends Thursday, July 6th.

This is the fourth offspring born to mom, Pearl and dad, Xander. Pearl also gave birth on June 25, 2016 to a female pup which the public named Phoenix.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Storm Chasing Couple's Whirlwind Life

    Storm Chasing Couple's Whirlwind Life

    Storm chasers Amy and Val Castor, who broadcast for CBS Affiliate KWTV in Oklahoma City. CBS NEWSStorm chasers Amy and Val Castor, who broadcast for CBS Affiliate KWTV in Oklahoma City. CBS NEWS

    You could call it a twisted love story: Husband-and-wife duo Val Castor and Amy Castor are part of a network of storm chasers who broadcast live for Oklahoma City's News 9, getting as close as possible to tornadoes to pinpoint their deadly paths.

    More >>

    You could call it a twisted love story: Husband-and-wife duo Val Castor and Amy Castor are part of a network of storm chasers who broadcast live for Oklahoma City's News 9, getting as close as possible to tornadoes to pinpoint their deadly paths.

    More >>

  • Average Gas Prices In OKC Up 6.7 Cents Per Gallon

    Average Gas Prices In OKC Up 6.7 Cents Per Gallon

    Average retail gasoline prices in Oklahoma City have risen 6.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.94/g according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 669 gas outlets in Oklahoma City. 

    More >>

    Average retail gasoline prices in Oklahoma City have risen 6.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.94/g according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 669 gas outlets in Oklahoma City. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.