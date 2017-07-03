Top DOJ Compliance Officer Resigns Over Trump's Conflicts - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Top DOJ Compliance Officer Resigns Over Trump's Conflicts

A top Justice Department Official left her job after saying President Donald Trump makes it impossible to do her job.

Hui Chen served as a corporate compliance watchdog and broke her silence about her resignation in a Linked In post over the weekend.

Sources say the former federal prosecutor's post pointed out multiple lawsuits filed against President Trump, questioning the legality of his ties to his family business empire. She said it felt hypocritical to sit across from companies and question how committed they were.

Chen started working as an in-house compliance counsel for the Justice Department in 2015. She was the first lawyer to hold the post. Before her resignation, Chen had posted tweets that were considered critical of President Trump and said management tried to silence her from publicly speaking out.

