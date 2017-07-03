Top DOJ Compliance Officer Resigns Over Trump's Conflicts

You could call it a twisted love story: Husband-and-wife duo Val Castor and Amy Castor are part of a network of storm chasers who broadcast live for Oklahoma City's News 9, getting as close as possible to tornadoes to pinpoint their deadly paths.More >>
You could call it a twisted love story: Husband-and-wife duo Val Castor and Amy Castor are part of a network of storm chasers who broadcast live for Oklahoma City's News 9, getting as close as possible to tornadoes to pinpoint their deadly paths.More >>
Average retail gasoline prices in Oklahoma City have risen 6.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.94/g according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 669 gas outlets in Oklahoma City.More >>
Average retail gasoline prices in Oklahoma City have risen 6.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.94/g according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 669 gas outlets in Oklahoma City.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.