Man Shot In Face Early Sunday In Edmond - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Man Shot In Face Early Sunday In Edmond

Posted: Updated:
By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
Connect
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

Police are looking to identify a person who shot a man in the face early Sunday in northern Edmond.

According to police, the victim was standing outside of his truck at a home near Eastern and Charter Oak when someone shot him. The victim claims he and his girlfriend went to the home to pick up a friend. When they arrived, they found the front door open.

The victim's girlfriend said she went inside where she encountered a Hispanic male who had been drinking. She said she left and got back into the truck because she felt uneasy. That's when she said her boyfriend was shot. His girlfriend drove him to the Oak Cliff Fire Department. While police believe a gun was fired from inside the house, they haven't been able to pinpoint who was in it at the time.

A search warrant was issued on the home. So far, police have not made an arrest.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.