Man Shot In Face Early Sunday In Edmond

Police are looking to identify a person who shot a man in the face early Sunday in northern Edmond.

According to police, the victim was standing outside of his truck at a home near Eastern and Charter Oak when someone shot him. The victim claims he and his girlfriend went to the home to pick up a friend. When they arrived, they found the front door open.

The victim's girlfriend said she went inside where she encountered a Hispanic male who had been drinking. She said she left and got back into the truck because she felt uneasy. That's when she said her boyfriend was shot. His girlfriend drove him to the Oak Cliff Fire Department. While police believe a gun was fired from inside the house, they haven't been able to pinpoint who was in it at the time.

A search warrant was issued on the home. So far, police have not made an arrest.