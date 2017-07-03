Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: July 2, 2017 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: July 2, 2017

Posted: Updated:
Oklahoma City, OK -

This week on Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: News 9's Steve McGeHee and Dean Blevins sit down with ESPN's Royce Young to discuss a week of big events for the Thunder. A glaring hole to fill at power forward, convincing Paul George to stay, and where OKC ranks among the best team's in the Western Conference.

-Four locals make the MLB All Star roster.

-It's not the most glamorous job, but Tulsa Drillers Clubhouse Manager Brady Woods has seen the glamorous lifestyle of pro sports up close. News 9's Harold Kuntz is on the story of how personal setback led Woods to Tulsa.

-Was the trade for Paul George more stunning than the sudden retirement of Bob Stoops? Steve, John and Lee "Play the Percentages"

  • SportsMore>>

  • Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: July 2, 2017

    Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: July 2, 2017

    This week on Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: The guys sit down with ESPN's Royce Young to discuss a week of big events for the Thunder. A glaring hole to fill at power forward... convincing Paul George to stay... and where OKC ranks among the best team's in the western conference.

    More >>

    This week on Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: The guys sit down with ESPN's Royce Young to discuss a week of big events for the Thunder. A glaring hole to fill at power forward... convincing Paul George to stay... and where OKC ranks among the best team's in the western conference.

    More >>

  • Timberwolves, Taj Gibson Reportedly Agree To 2-Year, $28M Deal

    Timberwolves, Taj Gibson Reportedly Agree To 2-Year, $28M Deal

    According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, the Minnesota Timberwolves and free agent big man Taj Gibson have agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal.According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, the Minnesota Timberwolves and free agent big man Taj Gibson have agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal.

    Tom Thibodeau is getting the band back together. According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, the Minnesota Timberwolves and free agent big man Taj Gibson have agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal. 

    More >>

    Tom Thibodeau is getting the band back together. According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, the Minnesota Timberwolves and free agent big man Taj Gibson have agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal. 

    More >>

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.