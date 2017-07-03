Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: July 2, 2017

This week on Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: News 9's Steve McGeHee and Dean Blevins sit down with ESPN's Royce Young to discuss a week of big events for the Thunder. A glaring hole to fill at power forward, convincing Paul George to stay, and where OKC ranks among the best team's in the Western Conference.

-Four locals make the MLB All Star roster.

-It's not the most glamorous job, but Tulsa Drillers Clubhouse Manager Brady Woods has seen the glamorous lifestyle of pro sports up close. News 9's Harold Kuntz is on the story of how personal setback led Woods to Tulsa.

-Was the trade for Paul George more stunning than the sudden retirement of Bob Stoops? Steve, John and Lee "Play the Percentages"