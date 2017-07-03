OKC Launches Text-To-Give Campaign To Help End Homelessness

Oklahoma City and the United Way of Central Oklahoma have partnered to develop a text-to-give program aimed at helping the city's homeless. The donation program will distribute donations to local organizations with missions supporting community homelessness. Donations will be managed by the United Way of Central Oklahoma

To give, text "Help-OKC-Homeless" to 4-1-4-4-4 with the dollar amount you want to give.

Approximately 6,000 people in Oklahoma City are homeless each year, according to the recent Point in Time Survey.

Everyone in Oklahoma City deserves a chance to succeed, and it should be easier to help them get there.

That’s why we’ve been working with the United Way on this program to give people another tool to help our neighbors who are struggling, said Ward 6 Councilwoman Meg Salyer.

Organizations that will receive funds donated through the campaign include:

Catalyst Behavioral Services

Catholic Charities

Center for Employment Opportunities

CityCare

City Rescue Mission

Exodus House (Criminal Justice & Mercy Ministries)

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma

HeartLine

Homeless Alliance

HOPE Community Services

HopeHouse OKC

Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma

Mental Health Association Oklahoma

Neighborhood Services Organization

NorthCare

OKC Metro Alliance, Inc.

Positive Tomorrows

RAIN Oklahoma

Red Rock Behavioral Health Services

ReMerge

The Salvation Army, Central Oklahoma Area Command

Skyline Urban Ministry

Sunbeam Family Services

Upward Transitions

Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City

Urban Mission

The Winds House (AIDS Support Program, Inc.)

Youth Services for Oklahoma County

YWCA Oklahoma City