OKC Launches Text-To-Give Campaign To Help End Homelessness

President Donald Trump is pressuring wavering senators to back a Republican bill to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law but is holding open a repeal-only option if Republicans can’t reach agreement over the July 4 recess, Trump’s top legislative aide says.More >>
President Donald Trump is pressuring wavering senators to back a Republican bill to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law but is holding open a repeal-only option if Republicans can’t reach agreement over the July 4 recess, Trump’s top legislative aide says.More >>
Oklahoma City and the United Way of Central Oklahoma have partnered to develop a text-to-give program aimed at helping the city's homeless.More >>
Oklahoma City and the United Way of Central Oklahoma have partnered to develop a text-to-give program aimed at helping the city's homeless.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.