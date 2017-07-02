Fallen Logan County Deputy's Family Speaks Out

The family of Logan County deputy David Wade is speaking out after months of grieving.

On April 18, the deputy was gunned down while serving an eviction notice.

Jerry Wade, his little brother, spoke on behalf of the family. Almost 30 of them stood behind him on the steps of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

“We love him and I just want him back. We miss him, for sure,” said Jerry Wade.

He said since the incident, the family has been in shock, while the community continues to support them. The family called for a press conference on Sunday to express gratitude to the public.

“Your presence touched our hearts deeply,” he said.

Jerry Wade recalled the funeral procession where thousands of people lined the streets of Guthrie to send David Wade off to his final resting place.

“It just, it really got me,” said Jerry Wade.

He realized the extent that his brother made on the community.

“In the days since his passing, we’ve heard many stories,” said Jerry Wade. “They made me realize just how much pride he took in his role as a police officer.”

The family wants to make sure David Wade’s legacy is not forgotten.

The same day of the incident, Wade’s accused killer was captured. He is due back in court on August 7, where the district attorney has already determined she will seek the death penalty on Nathan LeForce. At the press conference, the family said they fully support the district attorney’s decision to seek justice.