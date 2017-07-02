Showers, Strong To Severe Storms Possible Throughout Sunday In O - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Showers, Strong To Severe Storms Possible Throughout Sunday In OK

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Rain from our Sunday morning complex will continue to slowly dissipate through lunch time. Temperatures will warm into the 80’s by then.

Sunday afternoon, the system responsible for all the morning rain and storms will move into Oklahoma and likely develop additional showers and storms. These will have severe potential with a hail and wind threat.

The storms will move into Eastern Oklahoma late Sunday evening into the night. More storms are possible in far Northwest Oklahoma overnight into Monday morning from a complex in Western Kansas.

Looking ahead, scattered showers and storms will remain possible Monday and Tuesday for the viewing area. Coverage will be widely scattered and most will stay dry, but for the storms that do develop, we can't ignore the severe threat. Wind and hail will be the threats. 

