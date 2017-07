OKC Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the northwest side.

Just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a business near N.W. 23rd and Villa after a report of shots fired.

Investigators located a man at a nearby apartment complex with a gunshot wound to the head.

Homicide investigators have been called to the scene.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

