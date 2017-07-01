Embattled Purcell Police Officer Arrested - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Embattled Purcell Police Officer Arrested

McCLAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

An embattled Purcell police officer was arrested Saturday after law officers said he violated a protection order placed against him.

Richard Kyle Glasgow, 37, was arrested by McClain County deputies on a violation of protection order complaint.

Glasgow has been on administrative leave since allegations of reckless conduct with a firearm were raised in October. 

Glasgow is accused of shooting his neighbor's dog. The dog lost part of his right paw as a result of the shooting.

